ONEOK to cut planned 2020 capex by 20%, suspend some projects

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) says it will cut its 2020 capital spending plan by ~$500M to $1.6B-$2.4B and suspend some expansion projects, citing the current commodity price environment.

ONEOK says it is suspending the 100K bbl/day additional expansion of the West Texas LPG pipeline in the Permian Basin, as well as the 200M cf/day expansion of the Demicks Lake natural gas processing facility and the Demicks Lake III project and related infrastructure in the Williston Basin, and will reduce the scope of the Elk Creek Pipeline expansion.

"Given the significant inventory of flared natural gas in the Williston Basin and fully contracted growth in the Permian Basin... we expect our 2020 results to be within our previously announced guidance ranges," says President and CEO Terry Spencer.