Emergent BioSolutions to develop hyperimmune candidates for COVID-19

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) initiates two new programs aimed at treating and preventing coronavirus infection based on its hyperimmune platforms.

Human polyclonal hyperimmune with antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-HIG) for the potential treatment of severely ill hospitalized patients and protection for at-risk people.

Equine-derived polyclonal hyperimmune with antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-EIG) for the potential treatment of severely ill hospitalized patients.

Both candidates will be derived from plasma, humans with anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies and horses immunized with anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies.

The company has launched plasma collections with a goal of manufacturing clinical material within the next four or five months. A clinical trial may start as early as Q3.