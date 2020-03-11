Arbor Realty closes $800M securitization

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) closes on an $800M commercial real estate mortgage securitization vehicle.

An aggregate of $668M of investment-grade notes were issued through a private placement and Arbor retained subordinate interests in the issuing vehicle of $132M.

Arbor gains 3.5% in after-hours trading.

The $800M of collateral includes ~$160M of additional capacity to acquire additional loans for a period of up to 180 days from the closing date of the securitization.

The notes have an initial weighted average spread of ~141 basis points over one-month LIBOR, excluding fees and transaction costs.

Arbor intends to own the portfolio an real estate-related assets through the vehicle until its maturity and expects to account for the securitization on its balance sheet as financing.

Proceeds use: to repay borrowings under current credit facilities, to pay transaction expenses, and to fund future loans an investments.