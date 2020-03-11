Activision names Google vet as new chief operating officer

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) has named a Google veteran as its new president and chief operating officer.

The company tapped Daniel Alegre for the role, where he will oversee the Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment businesses and report to CEO Bobby Kotick.

Alegre was most recently president of Global Retail and Shopping at Google, and he previously led Global and Strategic Partnerships.

The move is effective April 7; on his arrival, current President/COO Coddy Johnson will continue as special adviser to the CEO.