Inseego -7.7% as loss widens in Q4

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) has fallen another 7.7% postmarket after posting a Q4 earnings report that saw wider losses even as revenues didn't decline as much as feared.

Revenues dipped by 6.6% to $52.3M, a drag on what ended up as full-year revenue growth of 8.4%.

Gross profit fell to $15M from a year-ago $19.8M.

And with higher operating costs, operating income swung to a loss of $8.7M from a prior-year gain of $0.8M.

Net loss widened to $13.1M from a year-ago loss of $4.2M.

Revenue by segment: IoT & Mobile Solutions, $35.5M (down 11.5%); Enterprise SaaS Solutions, $16.9M (up 5.7%).

Cash and equivalents at year-end were $12.1M. The company notes it has significantly strengthened the balance sheet in Q1, reducing debt by $60M through convertible note exchanges and cutting annual cash interest payments by about $7.8M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release