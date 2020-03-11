Citigroup sees Q1 net interest revenue falling

Citigroup (NYSE:C) sees net interest revenue declining "modestly" Y/Y in Q1 as interest rates drop and the coronavirus takes its toll, CFO Mark Mason said Wednesday at a virtual investor conference.

That bank expects to set aside additional reserves and is keeping an eye on how the outbreak affects the ability of consumers and corporations to pay their bills.

Sees revenue from consumer business in Asia declining in Q1 Y/Y.

The volatile market conditions are expected to result in higher trading revenue Y/Y and a "dampening effect on investment banking" revenue, Mason said.

He still expects Citi's investment-banking unit to take market share and adds that the unit has a strong pipelin.