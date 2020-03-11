Coronavirus updates - President to speak, March Madness without fans, Italy shuts down

The president is planning an Oval Office address tonight. Meanwhile the mayor of Washington, D.C. has declared a state of emergency, and urged the canceling of all mass gatherings.

Among the items being mulled by the White House: Restricting travel from Europe and enabling businesses access to disaster relief funds.

March Madness will be played without fans for both the men's and women's tournaments. Only "essential staff and limited family attendance will be allowed."

The Ivy League has canceled spring practice and competitions for all sports for the remainder of the academic year.

The Italian prime minister has ordered the closing of all shops in the country, except pharmacies and groceries.