Citi hits Pinduoduo sidelines after earnings

Citi downgrades Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) ADRs from Buy to Neutral and lowers the target from $43 to $38.

Analyst Alicia Yap cites this morning's revenue miss and says that "PDD will face difficulty in improving its take rate this year" due to Alibaba's preferential take rate initiatives.

Yap lowers PDD's revenue and EPS estimates to account for the coronavirus impact and slowing monetization rates.