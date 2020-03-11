Innovative Industrial in $35.3M sale-leaseback for Florida property

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) acquires a property in Wimauma, FL, comprised of 373K square feet of industrial and greenhouse space from an affiliate of cannabis company Parallel for $35.3M.

Concurrent with the closing, IIPR entered a long-term, triple-net lease agreement for the property with a subsidiary of Parallel, which it intends to continue to operate the property as a regulated medical cannabis cultivation and processing facility.

Parallel is expected to complete additional tenant improvements for the property, for which IIPR has agreed to provide reimbursement of up to $8.2M.

As of March 11, 2020, IIPR owned 53 properties totaling ~3.8M rentable square feet, which were 99.1% leased.