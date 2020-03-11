Aluminum tariffs may get boost amid smelter shutdown risk, Citi says

Alcoa's (NYSE:AA) annualized EBITDA likely would increase by $375M if Pres. Trump raises aluminum import tariffs to 25% in response to the coronavirus, Citi says, which sees a growing possibility of such a move.

"As the global demand shock from the coronavirus drives down aluminum prices, U.S. primary aluminum smelters are talking about closing production," increasing the probability that Trump will act, Citi's Alexander Hacking writes.

Higher tariffs would cause U.S. Midwest aluminum premiums to grow by 80% to ~$0.25/lb., Hacking says, adding that even without a tariff increase, premiums are expected to trend higher to $0.16/lb. by the end of the year.