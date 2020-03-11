Buffett mulls changes for Berkshire Hathaway shareholder weekend

Warren Buffett expects to wait until April 1 to decide on whether to make any changes to Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.B)(NYSE:BRK.A) annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, NE, scheduled for May because of the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reports.

Omaha mayor Jean Stothert said Buffett called her on Monday night and expressed his preference to wait until a month before the May 1-3 weekend to evaluate the situation and get recommendations for health and other public officials.

The weekend, which Buffett calls Woodstock for Capitalists and includes the May 2 annual meeting, is corporate America's largest gathering and is held at CHI Health Center, Omaha's largest arena and convention center.