PDC Energy to cut capex by 20%-25%

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) says it will cut its planned full-year capital spending by 20%-25% from original guidance of $1B-$1.1B and cut activity for the rest of the year.

PDC says it will release its Delaware Basin completion crew for the remainder of 2020, deferring 10-15 previously planned wells into next year, and plans to operate one drilling rig in the Delaware Basin for the rest of the year, choosing not to deploy a second drilling rig in H2 2020 as originally planned.

In the Wattenberg Field, PDC plans to reduce activity during Q2 to two drilling rigs and one completion crew from three rigs and two completion crews.

The company now expects FY 2020 production to average similar levels as pro forma 2019 volumes of 200K boe/day, while forecasting oil output of 73K bbl/day.

PDC's updated operating plan considers a WTI oil price of $35/bbl for rest of 2020 and ~$40/bbl in 2021.