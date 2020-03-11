Zedge posts first operating profit since 2017

Zedge (NYSEMKT:ZDGE) posted its first quarterly operating profit since Q1 2017, after revenues ticked up on an increase in paid subscribers in its fiscal Q2 report.

Revenues rose 2.7% to $2.64M.

Along with a drop in direct cost of revenue and SG&A costs, it posted operating income of $79,000 vs. a year-ago loss of $245,000.

Net income was $0.1M vs. a year-ago loss of $0.24M.

Monthly active users for the last 30 days fell 6.5% to 34.3M. Total installs rose 15.2%, to 432.9M. Average revenue per MAU rose 21% to $0.0262.

Paid subs, meanwhile, rose 51.4% from the previous quarter, to 300,000.

