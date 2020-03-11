Wheaton Precious Metals tips lower after in-line Q4 earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) -0.8% after-hours as it reports Q4 earnings that matched analyst estimates while revenues rose 13% Y/Y to $223M but fell a bit shy of expectations.

Q4 gold production rose 0.1% Y/Y to 107,225 oz., which helped lift full-year output to a record 406K oz., while silver output advanced 8.4% to 5.96M oz.; gold equiv. production gained 3.3% to 186,892 oz.

Wheaton says its Q4 average realized gold price gained 21% Y/Y to $1,483/oz. and average realized silver price increased 18% to $17.36/oz.

The company says net debt was reduced by $418M in 2019, ending the year with net debt of $771M.

For FY 2020, Wheaton forecasts attributable production of 390K-410K oz. of gold, 22M-23.5M oz. of silver and 23K-24.5K oz. of palladium, resulting in gold equiv. output of 685K-725K oz.