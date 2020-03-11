Rosetta Stone beats despite wider Q4 loss

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) topped expectations on top and bottom lines with its Q4 earnings, which saw growth in its Literacy business as well as in Consumer Language offerings.

Revenue rose 4.8% to $46.7M, driven by a healthy gain in its Lexia Learning products.

Net loss widened to $6.7M from a year-ago loss of $4.4M, due to higher costs from R&D investment and incentive comp helping to offset the revenue gains.

Bookings rose 6% to $45.5M.

Revenue breakout: Literacy, $17.1M (up 18%); E&E Language, $13.8M (down 5%); Consumer Language, $15.8M (up 2%).

Free cash flow was $6.5M, vs. a prior-year $5.5M. As of Dec. 31, liquidity was $43M against no debt.

