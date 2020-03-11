Occidental Petroleum's 'Hail Mary likely to fall incomplete,' analyst says

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) finished -17.7% in today's trade to close at 19-year lows, a day after slashing its dividend and cutting full-year capital spending plans by nearly a third to ~$3.6B.

Following Monday's oil market rout, Occidental would have been unable to pay out its planned $2.8B in dividend payments and invest in maintaining existing production without taking on additional debt, which had hit $41B at year-end 2019 - more than 4x its EBITDA vs. ~1x a year earlier.

Bullish Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintains his Buy rating on OXY and now estimates "all-in" cash flow neutrality is $36/bbl WTI, meaning the company can cover the capital program and dividend payout with no incremental borrowing.

But SunTrust's Neal Dingmann, who rates the stock a Sell with a Street-low $15 price target, calls the moves a "Hail Mary... likely to fall incomplete," helping but not eliminating the company's cash flow outspend.

Morgan Stanley's Devin McDermott says "despite improved flexibility this provides, reducing elevated debt levels will be very challenging at strip prices."

Piper Sandler analyst Ryan Todd says Occidental's move is "supportive of long-term sustainability and (eventually) future distribution growth," although investors will remain focused on oil price risks in the short term.