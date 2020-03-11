GE credit default swaps rise to highest since 2018

The cost to insure General Electric (NYSE:GE) debt has jumped to levels last seen in 2018, Reuters reports, perhaps reflecting concern about the company's exposure to coronavirus-led declines in interest rates, air travel and global growth.

GE credit default swaps reportedly were priced at 200.7 bps today, more than double 91.67 from a week ago and their highest level since December 2018, just after the company's credit ratings were cut and investors worried its debt might become non-investment grade.

The higher liabilities likely will cost GE billions, and the company has limited funding to pay down debt, says bearish Gordon Haskett analyst John Inch.

But other analysts say not to read too much into CDS prices and that coronavirus effects may dissipate by the time GE's pension and insurance obligations are calculated this year.

"The key risk we see from the coronavirus issues is the impact on the economy and its effect on GE's cash flow and margins," says Eric Ause, a GE credit analyst at Fitch Ratings.