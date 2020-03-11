Equitrans tops list of energy firms with highest long-term debt percentages

Plunging oil prices and the economic impact of the coronavirus could prompt a potential wave of debt restructurings and bankruptcies, especially in the energy and services sectors, analysts say.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS), Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) and Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) have been among the hardest hit in recent days, with their stocks and bonds losing as much as half their value.

Among stocks in the S&P 1500 Composite, these are the 20 U.S.-listed oil companies with the highest percentages of long-term debt to equity, according to FactSet, based on their most recent regulatory filings as of March 6: ETRN, TTI, APA, CLB, OKE, SLCA, AROC, NBR, DNR, GPOR, CEIX, LPI, HAL, RRC, WMB, EXTN, OXY, PVAC, NE