Analyst names five oil services companies that should cut dividends now

Oil services companies need to admit to investors that 2020 will be "a complete washout for new work," says Bernstein analyst Nicholas Green, adding he is tired of hearing false optimism from those firms.

Green thinks these five companies should cut their dividends sooner rather than later: Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI), Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP), Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) and Petrofac (OTCPK:POFCY).

Schlumberger's $2.7B dividend payment is a "millstone" the company needs to cut immediately, Green says. "It has only fully covered its distributions in two of the past 10 years, and we find it can scarcely afford to do so going forward."

TechnipFMC should cancel plans to spin off part of its business, Green says, since it the needs the revenues from the spinoff company that works on liquefied natural gas projects to backstop the rest of its operations.

Green thinks stock prices in the industry could fall another 20% and advises investors who are not already in the sector to stay away.