Shell seeks tankers for oil floating storage after price plunge - Reuters

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) is in talks to charter at least three supertankers to store crude oil at sea, as traders brace for a sharp rise in global stocks after the OPEC+ production cut deal was abandoned, Reuters reports.

Shell has provisionally booked three 2M-barrel Very Large Crude Carriers for storage options for at least three months, according to the report.

Once the charters are fully negotiated, or fixed, they would be the first tankers to be used for floating storage after the recent plunge in oil prices.

A glut of crude oil in global spot markets is forcing the price of oil for immediate delivery below forward futures costs, making it potentially profitable to buy oil, store it offshore onboard vessels and sell it later at higher prices.