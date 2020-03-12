NBA suspends season after player tests positive for coronavirus

The NBA has suspended its season "until further notice" following tonight's games.
The news comes after Utah Jazz's center, Frenchman Ruby Gobert, "preliminarily tested positive for Covid-19."
The Jazz game itself was also cancelled. Gobert - who for the record joked about the virus on Monday - was not in the arena at the time.
NBA says it will "use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."
S&P futures are down 3.4% this evening, oil is -4%, while the 30-year bond is flat.