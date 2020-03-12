Large companies are preparing for a possible liquidity squeeze

Behind the scenes, corporate executives are calling bankers this week to ask for liquidity, Bloomberg says.

The news coincides with Wednesday's news that a number of companies are drawing down their existing credit utilities. For example:

Boeing said it would draw down its $13.8B term loan. Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) and Wynn (NASDAQ:WYNN) said they would rely on credit facilities worth over $2.5B. And PE firms Blackstone and Carlyle told businesses they control to consider similar tactics to avoid cash shortfalls.

As of now, the need for cash seems to be limited to companies directly impacted by the coronavirus crisis. And, the banking system is sitting on excess reserves. "But inside banks, executives say they’re trying to anticipate which other industries will start pulling next."

A senior banker says he's never had more calls with CEOs, and they're from companies "across the entire spectrum." Some, though, are exploring opportunities to snap up distressed rivals or buy back their own shares on the cheap.

On the other hand, if the selloff drives more investors into cash, that will boost liquidity. And U.S. banks already have $2.5T in unused credit lines.