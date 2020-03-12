Twitter makes working from home mandatory

"We are moving beyond our earlier guidance of 'strongly encouraging work from home' provided on March 2 and have now informed all employees globally they must work from home," Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) wrote in a blog post.

The company will also provide reimbursement toward additional daycare expenses, home office set up costs and continue to pay salaries to contractors and hourly workers who are not able to perform their responsibilities from home.

The new policy applies to all employees globally, or 4,900 workers.