Europe-U.S. travel ban latest blow to airlines

An unprecedented 30-day ban on foreigners arriving from most of Europe is set to further roil the travel industry, especially ahead of the peak spring and summer travel season.

Demand was already sapped as airlines scrambled to cut costs by reducing flights, freezing hiring and offering employees unpaid, voluntary leave.

This is "probably worse" than the demand experienced after 9/11, said JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes.

The State Department has further issued a Level 3 warning that recommends U.S. citizens to reconsider all travel abroad, "even countries, jurisdictions, or areas where cases have not been reported may restrict travel without notice."

Related: AAL, UAL, DAL, LUV, JBLU, ALK, HA, UPS, FDX, ALGT, SKYW, MESA, OTCPK:KLMR, ZNH, CEA, OTCPK:AFRAF, OTCPK:RYAOF, OTCPK:ICAGY, OTC:ELALF, OTCQX:DLAKF, OTCPK:CPCAF, OTC:FNNNF, OTCPK:QUBSF, OTCQX:ACDVF, OTCPK:EJTTF, OTCPK:SINGF