Are movie theater closures coming?

About 38% of U.S. adults support shuttering theaters due the coronavirus epidemic, but 44% oppose the idea, according to a survey by the Hollywood Reporter/Morning Consult.

Nearly 70,000 theaters were shuttered in China in late January in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, with Italy's government following suit on March 8.

While exhibitors in the U.S., where there are 41,000 movie screens, appear to be holding out, public opinion may be shifting on what steps to take next as preventative measures.

Related: AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark (NYSE:CNK), IMAX (NYSE:IMAX), Marcus (NYSE:MCS) and National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)