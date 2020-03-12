Icahn ups Occidental stake to almost 10%

Carl Icahn has doubled down on a fight to take control of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), upping his stake in the embattled oil-and-gas producer to 10%, from 2.5% at the end of last year.

The activist investor has long-criticized the company for its $38B acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum and is seeking to replace OXY's entire board, which includes CEO Vicki Hollub, at its annual meeting this spring.

Occidental's market value has shrunk to less than $11B from more than $46B just before the deal was struck, prompting the company to slash its dividend this week and cut FY 2020 capex spending.