Europe dives 6%; Eyes on ECB's Lagarde

Europe is awash with red, with the travel and leisure sector leading losses, after President Trump blamed the continent for not taking adequate action to control the spread of the coronavirus and unveiled a 30-day travel.

FTSE 100 -6.1% ; CAC 40 -6.4% ; DAX -6.4% ; Euro Stoxx 50 -6.4% .

The plunge arrives ahead of the latest monetary policy decision from the ECB, which is expected to announce stimulus measures to mitigate the economic impacts of Covid-19 (the BOE cut rates earlier this week).

During the session in Asia, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank was ready to respond with further steps without hesitation.