Coronavirus updates - 'up to 150M Americans'

Around 70M to 150M people in the U.S. will become infected with COVID-19, according to Dr. Brian Monahan, the attending physician of Congress and the U.S. Supreme Court.

The World Health Organization described the outbreak as a pandemic for the first time on Wednesday, though an official said the move does not change the agency’s response.

Italy has tightened its nationwide lockdown - as the nation's coronavirus death toll jumped 30% in 24 hours - by ordering all non-essential shops and services to close (supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open).

The NBA was the latest to be hit by the pandemic as it announced it will suspend the season until further notice.

Tom Hanks, and his wife Rita Wilson, have tested positive for the virus in Australia.

Global statistics: The illness has infected more than 124,000 people and claimed nearly 4,600 lives worldwide.