Familiar names gain as COVID-19 weighs on market

Today is looking like another journey down for U.S. equities on the heels of President Trump's address aimed at containing the coronavirus outbreak. His 30-day suspension of travel from much of Europe appears to have rattled investors. Other developments include the suspension of the remainder of the NBA season and NCAA tournament games to be played in almost-empty arenas.

According to Congress' attending physician Dr. Brian Monahan, 70M - 150M Americans could become infected with SARS-CoV-2.