Babcock & Wilcox announces preliminary Q4 and FY19 results

Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) provides preliminary results in light of current market volatility and coronavirus concerns.

BW anticipates Q4 GAAP operating income from continuing operations in the range of $8.2M to $10.2M; and adj. EBITDA in the range of positive $17.5M to $19.5M.

Company anticipates FY19 GAAP operating loss in the range of $31.7M to $29.2M; and adj. EBITDA in the range of positive $31M to $33.5M.

Expects 1Q20 to be profitable on a GAAP operating income and adj. EBITDA basis.

Company makes no prediction regarding the ultimate impact of the coronavirus on its business, it is preparing and implementing mitigation plans for further or prolonged impact.