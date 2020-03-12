AstraZeneca's Lynparza doublet therapy flunks ovarian cancer study

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and commercialization partner Merck (NYSE:MRK) announce unsuccessful results from an open-label Phase 3 clinical trial, GY004, evaluating the combination of Lynparza (olaparib) and cediranib in patients with platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer.

Treatment with the doublet therapy failed to significantly improve progression-free survival (PFS) compared to platinum-based chemo in the intent-to-treat population, the primary endpoint.

Complete data will be presented at an upcoming medical conference.

Olaparib is a PARP inhibitor. Cediranib is a vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR) inhibitor that blocks the growth of blood vessels supporting tumor growth.