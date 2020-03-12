Apple's iPhone hit with supply issues - KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst John Vinh says that Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) "iPhone sell-through was adversely impacted by supply issues" due to the coronavirus, "particularly on the Pro/Max models and by lower foot traffic in outbreak areas."

The analyst notes that stores have been running out of iPhones for a couple of weeks and don't have an idea of when more units will arrive.

Vinh expects negative implications for Apple suppliers, including Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS), and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO).