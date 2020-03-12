Dollar General tops comparable sales estimates

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) reports same-store sales increased 3.2% in Q4 vs. +2.8% consensus. The retailer says it saw growth in all four major product categories (consumables, apparel, home, and seasonal) during the quarter.

Gross profit rose 60 bps to 31.8% of sales vs. 31.4% consensus. Higher initial markups on inventory purchases and a lower LIFO provision helped boost the margin rate. Operating margin was 10.1% vs. 9.7% consensus.

Looking ahead, Dollar General sees FY21 revenue of $29.9B to $30.0B vs. $29.9B consensus and EPS of $7.40 to $7.44 vs. $7.44 consensus. At the moment, Dollar General does not anticipate that supply chain disruptions experienced to date as a result of the coronavirus outbreak are likely to have a material impact on its fiscal 2020 financial results.

Shares of Dollar General are down 1.03% premarket to $156.00 vs. the -4.43% drop indicated by S&P 500 Index futures.

