McDonald's -4% as coronavirus concerns weigh

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is 4.41% lower in premarket action to follow on yesterday's 5.81% plunge as the coronavirus outbreak impacts traffic expectations for the chain globally.

The restaurant chain not only has to worry about store traffic and sales, but the impact of the outbreak on its employees at company-owned stores.

"As we pro-actively monitor the impact of the coronavirus, we are continuously evaluating our policies to provide flexibility and reasonable accommodations," reads a recent statement from McDonald's.

While McDonald's is down sharply over the last six weeks, its share price performance is actually the 7th best of the 48 publicly-traded restaurant stocks over the period.