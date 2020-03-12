Devon Energy to slash 2020 capex by 30%

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) announces an immediate $500M cut to 2020 capital spending to $1,3B, a ~30% decline compared to its previously announced plan.

Devon says the reductions will be diversified across its portfolio, with the STACK and Powder River Basin assets receiving the most substantial cuts proportionally, while it plans to focus development activity in the Delaware Basin and Eagle Ford.

The company says it entered 2020 with $1.8B of cash and an undrawn $3B credit facility, and has no outstanding debt maturities occurring until the end of 2025.