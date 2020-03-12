Nvidia named a top idea amid uncertainty

Evercore names Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), and ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) as top ideas for long-term investors amid the "incredibly uncertain" demand picture.

The firm notes that inventory levels were "already normalized" by last year's correction, but says that the coronavirus pandemic has pushed the industry from "guaranteed recovery to global recession."

More action: Morgan Stanley names NVDA as the large-cap growth stock that has the "best chance of powering through tough conditions."