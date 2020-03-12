Centene announces extended coverage for COVID-19

Centene (NYSE:CNC), in partnership with other major insurers, has implemented enhanced coverage for COVID-19 for members. Key points:

Out-of-pocket costs waived for COVID-19 tests and treatments in doctors' offices and emergency rooms and telehealth services.

Pre-authorization requirements waived.

Prescription refill limits waived.

Restrictions relaxed on home or mail delivery of prescription drugs.

Access expanded for certain telehealth services.

The company says it is working closely with local, state and federal authorities to serve and protect patients during the COVID-19 outbreak.

