Trump to seek family leave benefits for hourly workers, Pence says

President Trump will push for family leave benefits for hourly workers, Vice President Mike Pence said on NBC.

Pence said the administration wants workers who were possibly exposed to Covid-19 to stay home and not to miss a check, according to headlines crossing the Bloomberg terminal.

On Fox News, Pence reiterates that the risk of the disease to the average American remains low.

The vice president's comments come after Trump's address to the nation last night where the president announced the U.S. is suspending air travel from most of Europe for 30 days in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.