Thermo Fisher teams up with J&J to develop cancer companion diagnostic test

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) inks an agreement with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) unit Janssen Biotech to develop a companion diagnostic in oncology that will be used to identify variant-positive patients for enrollment in clinical trials in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

TMO, working with Janssen Research & Development, LLC, will validate multiple biomarkers for use with its Oncomine Dx Target Test, a next-gen sequencing assay containing 46 cancer-related biomarkers.

Financial terms are not disclosed.