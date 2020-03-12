CME Group to close Chicago trading floor as precaution

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) will close its Chicago trading floor after the close of business on Friday, March 13, 2020, as a precaution to reduce large gatherings that can contribute to the spread of Covid-19.

CME falls 3.9% in premarket trading.

All products will continue to trade on CME Globex as they do today.

No coronavirus has been reported on the trading floor or in the Chicago Board of Trade building, the company said.

The reopening of the trading floor will be evaluated as more medical guidance on the coronavirus becomes available.

CME's headquarters at 20 S. Wacker Drive will remain open.