This lender has a "highly attractive" risk/reward ratio

RBC bank analyst Mark Mahaney upgrades Lending Tree (NASDAQ:TREE) to Outperform from Sector Peform.

His price target of $332 implies 33% upside .

Mahaney views TREE's risk/reward profile as "highly attractive" at current price levels. (Shares are -27% since Feb 24.) He notes management recently said it hasn't seen material headwinds from Covid-19.

Mahaney believes TREE's refinance business within its Home segment should benefit from the current low interest rate environment.

In a recent article, SA contributor Robbert Manders disagrees, noting that TREE has been unable to post a profit that is significant to its $4B market cap. Note that according to Seeking Alpha, its market cap has since shrunk to $3.3B.