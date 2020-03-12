Treasury market deterioration requires Fed action - BofA

Bank of America says dealers concerned over the sort of volatility last seen during the financial crisis are widening bid-offer spreads and limiting ability to transfer risk. "These dynamics have materially worsened market functioning."

This sort of action threatens the ability of certain players to hold onto their Treasury positions, says the team, "and could result in large-scale position liquidation."

Noting a sharp rise in Treasury yields yesterday even as equities plunged, BofA says the situation requires a rapid, and large-scale policy response from the Fed.

With stocks down another 5% this morning, the 10-year Treasury yield is off 11 basis points to 0.71%. TLT +3.5% .

ETFs: TLT, TBT, EDV, TMV, TMF, VGLT, TBF, SPTL, ZROZ, TTT, TLH, UBT