Seeking Alpha
Consumer  | On the Move

Auto stocks slammed in early trading

|About: General Motors Company (GM)|By: , SA News Editor

U.S. automakers are seeing no major production disruption with their supply chains largely intact, but concerns over sales demand have sent share prices plummeting again today.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is down 7.11% premarket and is 26.32% lower over the last six weeks.

Ford (NYSE:F) is 6.27% lower premarket and is 28.48% lower over the last six weeks.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) is off 5.57% premarket and is 21.05% lower over the last six weeks.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is down 10.05% premarket and is 21.12% lower over the last six weeks.