Crude oil prices head back to $30

Pres. Trump's surprise travel restrictions in an attempt to halt the spread of coronavirus has sparked another drop in crude oil prices (NYSEARCA:USO); April WTI -6.1% to $30.98, May Brent -6.6% to $33.43/bbl, both currently below Monday's four-year low settlement prices.

The surprise move will mean a further drop in demand for jet and other fuels.

The six-month Brent (NYSEARCA:BNO) contango spread from May to November widened to as low as $6.40/bbl, a level not seen since February 2015.

Of course, oil markets have been slammed all week after Saudi Arabia said it would raise production in a standoff with Russia.

"Failure to stop a market share war will fill global oil storage and Brent prices again will trade with a $20 handle by year-end," says Robert Ryan, chief energy strategist at BCA Research.

While some debate who will break first in the Saudi-Russian standoff, Ehsan Khoman, head of MENA research and strategy at MUFG, believes "both sides have enough financial capacity and sufficiently divergent goals to sustain the oil price war for many quarters, not months."

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, OILU, DTO, USL, OILD, USOI, WTIU, OILK, OLEM, WTID, OILX