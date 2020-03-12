Cowen sees huge potential for Chipotle after large drop

Cowen keeps Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) tagged as a 2020 Best Idea pick as it reiterates an Outperform rating on the stock.

"While no restaurant stock seems sheltered from broader market turmoil, thus far, our conversations with limited service restaurant operators suggest sales have not been impacted by the angst surrounding COVID-19," updates analyst Andrew Charles.

Some of the trends pointed out by Charles that support the bullish theme on CMG are the focus on off-premise demand, queso 2.0 and the shifting loyalty focus from enrollment to personalization in 2020.