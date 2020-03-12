Baird cuts view on Teladoc in premarket analyst action

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) initiated with Underperform rating and $34 (42% downside risk) price target at SMBC Nikko.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) initiated with Buy rating and $14 (75% upside) price target at Stifel.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) initiated with Outperform rating and $73 (46% upside) price target at SMBC Nikko.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) initiated with Neutral rating and $29 (10% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs.

Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ:SRRK) initiated with Outperform rating and $35 (136% upside) price target at Baird.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) upgraded to Outperform with a $166 (54% upside) price target at Bernstein.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) upgraded to Neutral with an $88 (14% upside) price target at JPMorgan.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) upgraded to Buy with a $14 (32% upside) price target at Citigroup.