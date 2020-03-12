Activists pressure GameStop

Hestia Capital Partners and Permit Capital Enterprise say they have delivered a letter to the GameStop (NYSE:GME) board following the expiration of a standstill agreement.

The activist firms want a rep of their own on the board.

"We note that no Director on the Board will own a meaningful stake in the equity of GameStop. In fact, after the Board changes, no independent Director will own more than 86,000 shares, which is equal to approximately $355,000, or roughly 1.3x the Board's annual fees," reads part of the letter.

"Stockholders have lost 85% of the value of their investment over the last five years. In our view, professional managers simply do not have the same perspective as those of us that have suffered this loss and continue to be invested in the Company."

The two firms hold a 7.5% stake in GameStop.

GME -7.49% premarket to $3.83.

Source: Press Release