Apache to cut capex by nearly 40%; slashes dividend by 90%

Apache (NYSE:APA) -19.1% pre-market after announcing plans to cut 2020 capital spending to $1B-$1.2B from previous guidance of $1.6B-$1.9B, a ~37% drop at the midpoint, and cut its quarterly dividend by 90% to $0.025/share from $0.25.

Apache says it will reduce its Permian rig count to zero over the coming weeks, and plans to lower activity in Egypt and the North Sea.

A third exploration prospect in Suriname will proceed as planned upon conclusion of operations at the Sapakara West-1 exploration well.

The company also says it is further reducing operating and overhead costs.

Apache says it has ample liquidity through its $4B undrawn revolver and flexibility to manage the $937M of bonds maturing between February 2021 and January 2023.