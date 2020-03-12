UPS appoints new CEO

UPS (NYSE:UPS) names Carol Tomé as its new CEO to replace David Abney on June 1.

Abney will become executive chairman of the board before retiring from the UPS Board on September 30. On that date, William Johnson, UPS Lead Independent Director, will assume the role of non-executive chairman.

Carol Tomé has been a member of the UPS board since 2003 and serves as chairperson of the audit committee. Tomé is the former CFO of Home Depot.

She lands the job with shares of UPS down 25% YTD.

UPS -5.10% premarket to $83.50.

Source: Press Release