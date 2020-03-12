Lilly's Jardiance Fast Track'd for CV benefit in kidney disease patients

The FDA has designated Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) type 2 diabetes (T2D) med Jardiance (empagliflozin) for Fast Track review to reduce the risk of kidney disease progression and cardiovascular death in adults with chronic kidney disease.

Fast Track status provides for more frequent interaction with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.

Jardiance was approved in the U.S. in August 2014 for the treatment of T2D and in December 2016 to reduce CV death in adults with T2D.